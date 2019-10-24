Diversity Coalition’s Bruce LeVell: Trump Doesn’t Need To Apologize For Lynching Remarks

Bruce LeVell, the executive director of the National Diversity Coalition, is defending President Donald Trump’s use of the word ‘lynching’ when describing the impeachment effort against him.

When the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill asked if the president should apologize for the use of the word, LeVell said ‘no’.

“That level that he’s going through has that similarity, there’s that much hate involved,” said LeVell. (LEVELL: Unborn Children Can Thank Donald Trump — And Fear Andrew Cuomo.)

LeVell also slammed former Vice President Joe Biden for his hypocrisy.

Biden was one of the Democrats who joined in on the pile-on against Trump, but it turns out he too used the word lynching while describing the impeachment effort against former President Bill Clinton in 1998.

————————————————————————————————————————————-

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad