Comedian Caught On Camera Ripping Into Harvey Weinstein At Manhattan Event

Comedian Kelly Bachman was booed and kicked out of an event for young performers in lower Manhattan on Wednesday night for protesting the appearance of disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein sat in a private booth to watch "Actors Hour," a monthly event held at the bar Downtime in the Lower East side.

Video posted to Twitter by the comedian showed her calling him out during her act, referring to him as “the elephant in the room” and “Freddie Krueger.”

Keep getting new followers today is it because my tweets are so fire? lol fuck Weinstein and thanks @ambercrollo ILY #mysecondtweet pic.twitter.com/hLjWn5VM8Y — Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) October 24, 2019

“I didn’t know we had to bring our own Mace and rape whistles to Actor’s Hour,” said Bachman, who noted that she herself is a rape survivor.

Some audience members then started booing, with one person telling her to “shut up.”

“This kills at group therapy for rape survivors,” replied Bachman. She then said “fuck you” to Weinstein before continuing with her set.

One of Bachman’s friends later posted a thread explaining the situation in further detail.

***TW Sexual Assault*** Hey everyone. You might have seen my tweet about cursing out Harvey Weinstein last night. As a rape survivor I’m so furious and sad and frustrated. Here is a thread about what happened. — clever, but make it spooky (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Bachman later told Buzzfeed News that seeing Weinstein in the audience was a "nightmare come to life" and that "I'm comfortable enough to talk about my experience, but when I'm sitting in the room with a monster that people are supporting, it just sucked the air out of my chest."

Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault by hundreds of women, including prominent Hollywood actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman, Lutpita Nyong'o, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, and Salma Hayak.

Weinstein is also due to stand trial in January in New York City over several rape allegations.