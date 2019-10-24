What’s Really Going On With Impeachment? Have Democrats Overplayed Their Hand? — Get The Details In A Daily Caller Editor’s Live Chat

Happy Thursday, Patriots! Join us for a live editor’s video chat with Deputy Editor J. Arthur Bloom, Chief Video Director Richie McGinniss, and White House Correspondent Amber Athey.

Bloom, McGinniss and Athey will be discussing and taking questions on the latest impeachment news, ranging from Rep. Matt Gaetz and House Republicans’ efforts to shine light on Adam Schiff’s secretive, closed-door hearings to exactly how each Senate Republican will vote on the issue.

Here are your instructions for how to join the chat. It’s ultra simple, no email required:

1. Click the “Vimeo” icon in the bottom right of the video window to enter the Live Q&A chatroom.

2. Once in the chatroom, the Q&A section will be visible to the right of the video window. Click “sign in as guest” and ask your questions there!

3. Our editors will display the best questions and answer them live!

