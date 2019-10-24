Drew Brees Says It’s ‘The Plan’ For Him To Play Against The Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees might be playing again by the weekend.

According to Mike Triplett on Wednesday afternoon, Brees said "the plan" is for him to play Sunday against the Cardinals, but he needed to take some time to make sure he was ready to go.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback hasn’t played since suffering a ligament injury in his throwing hand against the Rams early in the season.

When Drew Brees was asked if he’s playing this week, he said, “That’s the plan.” But he still said he needs to make sure he feels like himself all week. And he said if he tells Sean Payton he’s ready, he thinks Payton will believe him. Brees threw Wednesday and felt good so far. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 23, 2019

Now, this situation is very simple to me. Teddy Bridgewater is out here balling and hasn’t lost a game as the starter for the Saints since taking over.

There’s literally no reason at all to rush Brees back if he’s not 100%. New Orleans is doing just fine with Bridgewater.

It'd be a different situation if the Saints weren't winning at all, but that's not the case. They're winning a ton with Bridgewater running the offense.

Once Brees is healthy, he’s obviously going to get his job back. I’m just not sure there’s a need to rush that at the moment.

Let the star QB get all the rehab he needs. Then, once he’s 100%, totally healed, put Brees back on the field. There shouldn’t be any rush at all.