Another House Democrat Is Under Investigation For Allegedly Sleeping With Staffer

Another freshman Democrat in the House is under investigation for allegedly sleeping with a staffer, among other possible violations of House ethics rules.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Michael San Nicolas, Guam’s non-voting delegate to Congress, who allegedly “engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on his congressional staff, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted improper or excessive campaign contributions,” the committee announced Thursday.

San Nicolas’s former chief of staff filed a complaint with the Guam Election Commission in September, accusing his former boss of improperly using campaign funds to facilitate an extramarital affair, the Pacific Daily News reported in September. San Nicolas’s office didn’t immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The announced investigation into San Nicolas came one day after the ethics committee announced an investigation into Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, a first-term congresswoman from California. Hill admitted Wednesday to having an “inappropriate” affair with a female campaign staffer, but denied having an affair with a male congressional aide.

“I am beyond grateful for the work the Ethics Committee does to ensure transparency in Congress. I welcome this investigation and will be cooperating fully to clear this matter up,” Hill said in a statement to the DCNF Wednesday.(RELATED: Everything We Know About The Bisexual Congresswoman Who Had A Polyamorous Relationship With A Staffer)

Angela Underwood Jacobs, Hill’s Republican challenger in the 2020 election, is calling on the first-term congresswoman to resign. (RELATED: Rep Katie Hill Flees Reporters’ Questions, Calls Police On Reporter)

“While I believe that elected officials should be afforded a reasonable level of privacy, Ms. Hill’s relationships with two different members of her staff cross the line of ethical boundaries that members of Congress should be held to,” Underwood Jacobs said in a statement Tuesday.

