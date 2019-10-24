‘So Mommy Told You You’re A Girl?’ Video Shows James Younger Saying His Mother Said He Is A Girl

Video footage depicts the first time 7-year-old James Younger told his father, Jeff Younger, that his mother said he is a girl.

“Who told you you’re a girl?” Jeff Younger asked his son.

“Mommy,” the child said.

“When did she tell you you’re a girl?” the father asked.

“Cause I love girls,” James Younger said. (RELATED: Texas Gov Announces Investigation Into Case Of Mother Transitioning 7-Year-Old James Younger Against Father’s Wishes)

A Texas jury decided Monday that Jeff Younger cannot stop James Younger’s social gender transition to a girl, and that James’ mother, pediatrician Anne Georgulas, should receive sole managing guardianship of James Younger and his twin brother Jude Younger.

A judge is expected to make a final verdict in the court case Thursday.

