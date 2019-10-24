Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Donate Food For A Year For Elementary Kids In Tennessee

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made an incredible gift to one elementary school in Tennessee after learning of the struggle to feed all the kids.

The kids at Jacksboro Elementary School will now have food to eat for the next year, following the generous donation of a year's worth of food from the 50-year-old actress and her fiance Rodriguez, per CNN in a piece published Thursday.

In a video shared on Instagram by Lopez, we get to see a reaction of the students as they were face timing with the popular couple after the school learned of the donation.

"When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help," the "Second Act" star captioned her post. "We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough."

“When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex’s as well,” she added. “I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry.”

Lopez continued, “This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It’s about showing our community, this is what life can be.”

“Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry,” the “Hustlers” star added. “Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch.”

It all started after one of the teachers at the school, Brook Goins’ clip on Facebook went viral. In it she wrote about how she and fellow teachers put their money together to buy food for a child at their school who was going hungry.

“I did not write this for anyone to get praise, nobody did it for the praise,” Goins wrote. “I want people to know that teachers are humans, we love your kids and want the very best for them. Some days we get frustrated and feel overwhelmed, but today we did what was best for a child.”