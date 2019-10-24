Joe Biden Says He Told Obama ‘China’s Not Our Problem’ — Need To ‘Invest And Remember Who We Are’

Former Vice President Joe Biden reminded supporters Wednesday in Iowa how he told former President Barack Obama “China’s not our problem.”

The Democratic presidential candidate was telling supporters about his foreign policy credentials as the former “chairman of the [Senate] Foreign Relations [Committee]” and as Obama’s point man on “national security and intelligence.”

“I’ve met virtually every major world leader in the last 40 years — not hyperbole, fact,” Biden said, recalling some of his meetings with Obama. “We talked about China. I said China is not our problem. China is not our problem if we invest and remember who we. Imagine the situation — I’ve spent more time with Xi Jinping than any world leader had before I left the vice presidency.” (RELATED: Biden Flip-Flops On China Concerns)

Biden has previously dismissed China as a potential threat to the United States. During a late April campaign stop, also in Iowa, he said China isn’t “competition for us.”

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” Biden said at the event.

“They can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not, they’re not competition for us,” Biden continued. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Still Holds Stake In Chinese Private Equity Firm. His Business Partner Holds A Supervisor Role, Records Show)

The remarks earned the candidate some pushback and days later he suggested that he was “the guy who’s been toughest” on China. “I don’t suggest China is not a problem. I’m the guy who’s been the toughest on – I’ve spent more time with Xi Jinping than anybody else, just because the nature of my job,” Biden said during a May fundraiser in Columbia, South Carolina.

At other points in his campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden has talked about initiating a trade war with China over global warming.