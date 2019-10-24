Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations

Musician Kanye West got candid during an interview Thursday with New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1.

The interview preceded the coming release of West’s new album “Jesus Is King,” according to a report published by Billboard. The two discussed topics such as the new album, West’s faith, his YEEZY brand, and politics. The IMAX movie also titled “Jesus Is King” will also debut on the same day as the album.

Besides the album, West opened up about his porn addiction, although he clarified that he isn’t currently addicted.

“Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction,” Kanye said per TMZ. Porn “has impacted every choice I have made in my life from age 5 to now,” the singer added. (RELATED: Kanye Donates $1 Million To Prison Reform Charities In Honor Of Kim Kardashian’s 39th Birthday)

West also claimed people are addicted to social media, likening it to the modern day cigarette. He believes social media has made NSFW content easily accessible to kids. He goes into a story about when he was young how he’d have to pay someone older to go buy the content for him.

“It is completely available. There is no NSFW,” he said of the content on the internet now.

Kanye West has had enough w/ IG Models & premium Snapchats pic.twitter.com/i1Yo2xR1K8 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) October 24, 2019

West also claimed he has plans to run for president of the United States, potentially in 2024.

“I will remember … any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we’re doing,” West said in regards to after he wins the election.