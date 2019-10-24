Katie Hill Accuses Daily Mail Of Libel In Cease-And-Desist Letter

Attorneys for Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of California demanded that the Daily Mail remove nude photos allegedly of the congresswoman in a cease-and-desist letter to the British publication Thursday evening.

The letter also accused the Daily Mail of libeling Hill by describing a tattoo in one of the photos it published Thursday as being a “Nazi-era Iron Cross.”

“The claim that Representative Hill has Nazi imagery on her body in the form of a tattoo is false and defamatory,” the letter stated, without offering clarification on what the tattoo actually represents.

The cease-and-desist letter was first reported by HuffPost.

Hill is under investigation by the House Committee on Ethics over allegations that she had an extramarital affair with her legislative director, Graham Kelly.

Hill has denied having an affair with Kelly, but did admit Wednesday to having an “inappropriate” affair with a female campaign staffer. (RELATED: Another House Democrat Is Under Investigation For Allegedly Sleeping With Staffer)

“During the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage, I became involved in a relationship with someone from my campaign,” Hill wrote in an email to her supporters Wednesday. “I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgement.”

The conservative publication RedState first published nude photos, allegedly of Hill, in an Oct. 18 article about her alleged sexual relationship with her female campaign staffer and Graham.

It’s unclear if RedState also received a cease-and-desist from Hill’s attorneys. The publication’s parent company, TownHall Media, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Daily Mail and RedState did not return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

