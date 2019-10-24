Celebrate Katy Perry’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Katy Perry’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 35-year-old pop singer's day, we searched the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping and hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones over the last few years.

Born in Santa Barbara, California, the "Dark Horse" hitmaker got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she was a teenager and was signed by Christian record label, Red Hill.

But it wouldn't be until she signed with Capital Music Group and her single titled "I Kissed A Girl" hit in 2008 that she became a household name and worldwide celebrity. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Soon the song would blow up the charts and she started having one hit after another. Perry again found huge success with her next album titled, "Teenage Dreams," with some of my favorites hits like "California Gurls" and "Firework."

It has been an exciting year for Perry, after announcing that she and actor Orlando Bloom are engaged back in February, following months of speculation that the two were dating once again.

On top of all that, she is truly drop-dead gorgeous. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Katy!