MLB Investigating Umpire Rob Drake, Who Reportedly Threatened ‘Civil War’ Over Possible Trump Impeachment

Major League Baseball is investigating umpire Rob Drake after he reportedly threatened a possible civil war if President Donald Trump is eventually impeached.

“If you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020,” Drake wrote in a deleted tweet, according to ESPN.

The 50-year-old umpire has been active for two decades and has officiated in several postseason series throughout his career. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Calls Out Parents After Walk-Off Grand Slam)

Major league umpire Rob Drake tweeted “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”, according to a copy of the tweet obtained by ESPN. MLB says it is aware of it. News: https://t.co/Qf7VMAXEoJ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 23, 2019

The ESPN report comes in the middle of the MLB World Series, where the Washington Nationals lead the Houston Astros 2-0 in the series after a Wednesday night game. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Take Game One, Defeat Houston Astros 5-4 In World Series)

The House of Representatives is currently conducting an impeachment inquiry against the president over a phone call that occurred between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Republicans have criticized the process for a lack of transparency as House Democrats have refused to hold a vote and have held hearings behind closed doors.