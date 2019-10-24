Sports

MLB Investigating Umpire Rob Drake, Who Reportedly Threatened ‘Civil War’ Over Possible Trump Impeachment

PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 15: Home plate umpire Rob Drake during the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets at Chase Field on May 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter

Major League Baseball is investigating umpire Rob Drake after he reportedly threatened a possible civil war if President Donald Trump is eventually impeached.

“If you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020,” Drake wrote in a deleted tweet, according to ESPN.

The 50-year-old umpire has been active for two decades and has officiated in several postseason series throughout his career. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Calls Out Parents After Walk-Off Grand Slam)

The ESPN report comes in the middle of the MLB World Series, where the Washington Nationals lead the Houston Astros 2-0 in the series after a Wednesday night game. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Take Game One, Defeat Houston Astros 5-4 In World Series)

The House of Representatives is currently conducting an impeachment inquiry against the president over a phone call that occurred between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Republicans have criticized the process for a lack of transparency as House Democrats have refused to hold a vote and have held hearings behind closed doors.