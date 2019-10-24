Ole Miss Sells $130,000 Worth Of Beer In The First Week Of Alcohol Sales

Ole Miss made a decent amount of money selling beer for the first time ever.

According to Red Cup Rebellion, the Rebels made $130,000 when the school sold alcohol during football games for the first time ever against Texas A&M last Saturday.

The most popular beers? Well, that’d be Coors Light and Miller Lite.

This right here is even further proof of why all schools need to embrace alcohol sales. Ole Miss did it for the first time ever last weekend, and went north of $100,000 in sales. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How could any school see these stats and not want to follow the trend? At this point, you’d pretty much have to be a straight up communist to not want alcohol sales during football games.

Football and ice cold beer go together like freedom and America. You can’t have one without the other.

The Wisconsin Badgers still don’t sell beer during football games, and it’s honestly a shame. It’s the one part of the program that I just simply can’t support.

As somebody who loves college football and beer, I refuse to tolerate any program that doesn’t give the fans what they want.

Props to Ole Miss for giving the fans a few cold brews, making some money and doing the right thing. I always knew I liked Oxford for a reason.

P.S.: I literally once had a cop take an entire case of beer away from me during an Ole Miss football game pregame. Walked right up and took it away. It was a bizarre experience, but Oxford is a hell of a fun place.