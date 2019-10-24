Paige VanZant Asks For UFC Fight In Instagram Post, Says She’ll Fight At 115 Or 125

Paige VanZant really wants to get back in the octagon, and she made clear in a recent Instagram post.

The UFC sensation posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday saying she’d fight at 115 pounds or 125 pounds. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

She also tagged several female fighters, saying "it would be an honor to share the cage with any" of them. You can read the full post below.

You can tell VanZant is very serious about getting back in the octagon if she's willing to cut down to 115 pounds, which I wouldn't advise.

That’s what she used to fight at, and she looked almost sick when she would cut weight to that point. In fact, she’d probably be the first to agree with me.

VanZant is even on the record sharing photos of her weight cutting when she was at 115 in attempt to show how bad it was for her.

115lb Paige? Ain’t nobody got time for that!! Haha I can’t wait to wreck shop at 125!!!! Who agrees???? pic.twitter.com/RFvyNNzdu2 — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) October 11, 2017

I’d tell her to hold out for a fight at 125. Fighting at 115 just isn’t worth it for her when it comes to cutting weight. It’s not worth it at all.

However, I also don’t understand why this is taking so long to figure out. It really shouldn’t. VanZant is one of the most recognizable faces in the fighting game.

You’d think Dana White would rush to find her a fight. Apparently, that’s just not happening, which is interesting to say the least.

We’ll see what happens, but there’s no reason for White to wait much longer to make this happen. Get it done, Dana! It’s what the fans want to see.