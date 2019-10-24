Raptors President Masai Ujiri Won’t Be Charged For Allegedly Shoving A Police Officer

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri won’t be charged after allegedly shoving a police officer last summer.

Ujiri was accused of shoving a police officer when he tried to get on the floor to celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA finals. (RELATED: Raptors President Masai Ujiri, Police Officer Reportedly Get In A Skirmish After NBA Finals Victory)

The officer claimed to have suffered a concussion and jaw injury, according to TMZ. However, TMZ also reported Wednesday that the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced it won’t charge Ujiri. Instead, a meeting was held “on matters that we believe merited constructive, structured mediation and conflict resolution and were better handled in a setting outside the courtroom.”

ALTERNATE FAN ANGLE: You can see Masai Ujiri apparently yelling back and forth with the Police Depty he had an alleged incident with. Kyle Lowry finally pulls him away to celebrate the #Raptors championship. (via LIN17KD19/IG) pic.twitter.com/LH6tZote2J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 14, 2019

All things considered, this seems like the proper call from the authorities. It seems like a misunderstanding that quickly escalated.

The police didn’t seem to know whether or not Ujiri was supposed to be on the floor, he was elated because of the title and things just spun out of control.

Sometimes, we just need to use common sense. Not pressing charges and instead having a talk is a common sense move that should be applauded.

#BREAKING: Sheriff’s deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the #NBAFinals at Oracle Arena, @ACSOSheriffs says. https://t.co/fobdK9iWEq pic.twitter.com/a4X0IysY5Z — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 14, 2019

Now, the Raptors can get back to being focused on playing winning basketball. This whole situation was an unfortunate dust-up that probably could have been avoided if words were used from the beginning.

Instead, it escalated to an unfortunate point. Luckily, it seems like it’s all been solved, Ujiri got his ring and the situation is over.

It’s nice to see common sense prevail.