REPORT: Patriots Will Waive Josh Gordon Once He’s Healthy

NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

(Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

Josh Gordon’s days with the New England Patriots are reportedly over.

According to Ian Rapoport, Gordon will be waived once he’s healthy after being placed on injured reserve. He added that Gordon will “land” on a different team once he hits the market. (RELATED: Patriots Place Josh Gordon On I.R., End His Season)

All things considered, the Josh Gordon experiment in New England didn’t go too poorly. They got him at a basement price when they traded with Cleveland, he got suspended for the end of last season and now he’s on IR.

However, he also had some great games, was a solid weapon for Tom Brady and was a great teammate from the look of things.

Guys get hurt and teams have to move on. That’s just the nature of the business.

 

Once Josh Gordon hits the open market, he can find a new team to play for and hopefully get himself a new deal.

When Gordon is healthy and clean, he’s one of the most dominant players in the league. Unfortunately for the star receiver, he has routinely struggled with substance abuse issues, which has resulted in multiple suspensions.

 

Hopefully, he stays out of trouble going forward and continues to have a good career.