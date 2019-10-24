REPORT: Patriots Will Waive Josh Gordon Once He’s Healthy

Josh Gordon’s days with the New England Patriots are reportedly over.

According to Ian Rapoport, Gordon will be waived once he’s healthy after being placed on injured reserve. He added that Gordon will “land” on a different team once he hits the market. (RELATED: Patriots Place Josh Gordon On I.R., End His Season)

#Patriots WR Josh Gordon was placed on Injured Reserve today because of two bone bruises in his knee that he dealt with before the injury against the #Giants, sources say. His time in NE is likely over as they are moving on. He’ll be waived off IR when fully healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2019

More on WR Josh Gordon: He exacerbated the bone bruises when he went down against the #Giants. It wasn’t a new injury suffered then. The team rested him a week, but he never looked quite right, I’m told. So IR now, he’ll work back to health, then land with a new team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2019

All things considered, the Josh Gordon experiment in New England didn’t go too poorly. They got him at a basement price when they traded with Cleveland, he got suspended for the end of last season and now he’s on IR.

However, he also had some great games, was a solid weapon for Tom Brady and was a great teammate from the look of things.

Guys get hurt and teams have to move on. That’s just the nature of the business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Oct 20, 2019 at 1:49pm PDT

Once Josh Gordon hits the open market, he can find a new team to play for and hopefully get himself a new deal.

When Gordon is healthy and clean, he’s one of the most dominant players in the league. Unfortunately for the star receiver, he has routinely struggled with substance abuse issues, which has resulted in multiple suspensions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Sep 24, 2019 at 7:55am PDT

Hopefully, he stays out of trouble going forward and continues to have a good career.