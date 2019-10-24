Rose McGown Sues Harvey Weinstein Over Alleged Attempts To ‘Silence’ Her

Actress Rose McGowan has sued entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein for attempting to “silence” her after she came forward with rape allegations.

Weinstein, two of his attorneys and an intelligence agency were included in the lawsuit, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“This case is about a diabolical and illegal effort by one of America’s most powerful men and his representatives to silence sexual-assault victims.” Read Rose McGowan lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein: https://t.co/1UguIG96VY — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 24, 2019



“This case is about a diabolical and illegal effort by one of America’s most powerful men and his representatives to silence sexual assault victims,” the lawsuit stated. “And it is about the courageous women and journalists who persisted to reveal the truth.”

The attorneys named in the suit include Lisa Bloom and David Boies along with the Israeli intelligence firm Black Cube Strategies. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To Two New Sexual Assault Charges)

After McGowan came forward about Weinstein allegedly raping her in a hotel room back in 1997, the “Charmed” actress claimed the director assembled a team of “fixers” to make sure her story “never saw the light of day.”

“Weinstein’s campaign against McGowan and others involved some of the most powerful forces that money could buy,” the suit said. “He enlisted prominent, media-savvy representatives David Boies and Lisa Bloom. He hired the international spy agency, Black Cube.”

The lawsuit also accused Weinstein of suppressing other victims and journalists working on the story.

Weinstein’s civil attorney, Phyllis Kupferstein, issued a statement to Fox News.

“Once and for all, Rose McGowan will be shown to be what she is: a publicity seeker looking for money,” Kupferstein said. “From the moment she sought a $6 million payout in return for not making these baseless allegations, which we rejected at the time, we knew that she was waiting for an opportune time such as this to begin her suit. We will demonstrate that this case has no legal merit.”