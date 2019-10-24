Hannity Didn’t Hold Anything Back When He Pressed Tulsi Gabbard On Hunter Biden

Things got a bit awkward on Thursday night’s “Hannity” when conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity started questioning Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

WATCH:

Toward the end of their wide ranging interview, Hannity brought up the issue of Hunter Biden’s high paying seat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, despite having “no experience” in private equity or energy.

“Why do you think that Hunter Biden made all of that money?” Hannity asked. “What was the motivation of Ukraine and China, congresswoman?”

“Those are questions that only Hunter Biden can answer,” Gabbard responded.

“What do you suspect it is, though?” Hannity pressed. “Sounds like he’d like to buy favor. Doesn’t it sound like that to you, congresswoman?”

“Hunter Biden is a grown man,” she said, smiling. “He can be held accountable for his own actions.”

“Does that concern you that somebody with no experiences, the son of the second most powerful person in the country got millions and had no experience. Does that concern you?” asked the Fox News host.

As he pressed, Gabbard smiled and continued to dodged Hannity’s direct questions with the theme of Biden being “accountable” and answering the questions himself. (RELATED: Ukrainian Businessman Says Gas Company Hired Hunter Biden For Protection)

“Gets a little tough occasionally on the show,” Hannity quipped at the end, giving up.

Gabbard closed the segment with an appeal to Fox News viewers and took a shot at Hillary Clinton.