Rep. Tim Ryan Drops Out Of 2020 Race After Struggling To Gain Traction

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan announced Thursday his decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential election after the Democrat failed to gain much attention during the early part of the primary season.

“I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country. I look forward to continuing that fight,” Ryan said on Twitter Thursday. “Thank you, to everyone who supported this campaign.” He struggled for months to gain attention in a crowded race.

Ryan, a moderate Democrat, competed against former Vice President Joe Biden to roughly the same cut of the electorate. (RELATED: Tim Ryan: ‘Biden Is Declining,’ Lacks ‘Clarity’ When He Speaks)

Ryan could not knock the front-runner off his perch, despite telling a reporter in September that Biden is “declining” and lacks “clarity” when he speaks. Ryan’s comment was a shot at Biden’s age and his affinity for gaffes.

