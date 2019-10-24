Tulsi Gabbard Tells Hannity ‘The American People Have Had Enough Of Hillary Clinton,’ Appeals For Votes

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” Thursday night and said that “the American people have had enough of Hillary Clinton and her warmongering,” and sought bipartisan support for her campaign.

Gabbard appealed to voters of every political position to support her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination. “I want to send a message straight to your viewers here today. Join me, support me, help me, vote for me, contribute to my campaign to finally bring about an end to Hillary Clinton’s warmongering foreign policy and the influence she’s had for so long on the Democratic Party and Democratic candidates for president,” Gabbard told

It is just the latest response from the congresswoman to accusations from Clinton, who has labelled Gabbard a Russian agent.

Gabbard was outraged when Clinton suggested in a podcast that the congresswoman was “a favorite of the Russians” and was being “groomed” as a third-party candidate. The candidate responded calling Clinton “the queen of the warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party …” (RELATED: ‘I Stand Against Everything She Represents”: Tulsi Gabbard Deconstructs Hillary Clinton In ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Interview)

Gabbard posted on Twitter last Sunday and accused “Hillary and her gang” of trying to silence her and suggested Clinton was out for revenge because the congresswoman supported Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president in 2016.

The candidate noted that her campaign has been undermined by “countless hit pieces full of smears” that have “tried to destroy my reputation.” In a second Twitter video, Gabbard then called on Clinton to “acknowledge the damage you have caused and apologize for it,” and that it is “time for you to step down from your throne.” (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Calls It Quits On Upcoming Event Where Tulsi Gabbard Is Speaking)

On Thursday night, Gabbard — who serves as a major in the U.S. Army Reserve and deployed to Iraq — again registered her outrage over Clinton denying her loyalty to America. “What is so concerning is that what Hillary Clinton is doing is that she is not only calling me a traitor, she is not only trying to smear my character, she’s sending a warning out to every veteran, every single American, anyone who stands up to the warmongering foreign policies that really are her legacy, that have been so destructive and costly to my brothers and sisters in uniform.”

Gabbard also expressed reservations about the impeachment inquiry, which she says she supported but that she is concerned could proceed “in a very, very partisan way” that “will only further tear apart an already divided country.” The congresswoman reiterated her conviction that the process “needs to be done in a very narrowly focused way, and it must be done transparently.”