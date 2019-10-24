UCF Will Wear Incredible Moon Landing-Inspired Uniforms Against Houston

UCF will have some fire football uniforms when they take the field Nov 2. against Houston.

The Knights will be rocking space-inspired uniforms, and these things are absolutely incredible. The program also might have dropped the coolest announcement video for uniforms I’ve ever seen.

It’s JFK pumping up the moon landing spliced in with some football action. Give it a watch below.

Houston probably had no chance of winning this game to begin with. They’re just not that good and UCF is better than average.

After seeing these uniforms, I have no problem saying the Cougars might just not want to show up. They have no chance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Uniforms inspired by the moon landing? Yeah, you can go ahead and just give the Knights the win right now. UCF isn’t losing this football game.

I honestly might have to buy one of these things. I’m not even a UCF fan. Not at all. I respect the fact they dominate, but I don’t have any allegiance to them.

Having said that, it’s hard to be against any team that rocks moon landing helmets.

Nov. 2 might be a bloodbath, and I can’t wait to see it.