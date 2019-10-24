REPORT: At Least 15 College Football Coaches Get Access To Private Jets In Their Contracts

Several college football coaches have access to private jets.

According to USA Today, there are “at least 15 coaches” at public universities with access to private jets for personal use. Six of them are in the Big 10, five are in the SEC and one is in the Group of Five.

Two very notable coaches with private jets from their schools for personal use are Ryan Day and James Franklin, who both get 50 hours yearly.

People might want to complain that college football coaches shouldn’t have access to private jets because they’re at public institutions.

I honestly couldn’t care less. In fact, I’m all for it. If you’re a major college football coach winning games, then you have every right in the world to ask for a private jet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The last thing Nick Saban wants to do is hang out in a public airport to get harassed. Private jets provide privacy and peace of mind.

If I was coaching a major college football team, you can bet everything you own that I would demand a private jet for personal use.

I’m not taking my smoke show of a wife (which I assume I have as a dominant Power Five coach) through TSA for a commercial flight.

We’re getting on a private jet as I carry the national title trophy and we’re flying somewhere tropical. You can hate it all you want, but I’m not apologizing.

If you win enough, then you’ve earned a private jet. You’d have to be a loser to think differently. Trust me, life is just different when you’re flying private.

Props to all the coaches and agents who got deals done including private jets. You’re all the real champions in life.