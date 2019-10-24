Washington Nationals Destroy The Houston Astros 12-3 In Game 2 Of The World Series

A massacre unfolded on national television Wednesday night when the Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 12-3 in game two of the World Series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington nationals (@nationals) on Oct 23, 2019 at 9:09pm PDT

As a massive Washington Nationals fan (maybe the biggest fan currently awake in the city after the big win), I’d trade just about anything for a Nats sweep.*

Well, they bombed the Astros in a fashion last night that looked like it was Berlin circa 1945. Don’t the players on the Nats know these guys on the Astros have families? (RELATED: This Houston Astros Hype Video Will Pump You Up For Game 1 Of The World Series)

This wasn’t a baseball game. It was a televised murder, 12-3! They won 12-3!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington nationals (@nationals) on Oct 23, 2019 at 7:56pm PDT

If the Astros had any pride they’d just forfeit the series right now. If the MLB had any pride they’d relegate Houston to Double-A baseball until they stop embarrassing the league.

I’m not even an Astros fan whatsoever. Again, I might be the biggest Nats fan awake and working right now (props to me), but I’m ashamed on behalf of the Astros and their fans.

Imagine being a pro baseball team, playing on a national stage and losing by nine runs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington nationals (@nationals) on Oct 23, 2019 at 6:04pm PDT

Seriously, the Astros should just quit. This isn’t a baseball series at this point. It’s a bloodbath. Save us the time of having to play two more games, and just make Houston quit.

*I literally couldn’t care less about baseball, especially during the college football season. However, any team that loses a World Series game 12-3 deserves to be shamed nonstop.