World Series Game 2 Only Gets 11.78 Million Viewers As The Nationals Smash The Astros

Game two of the World Series didn’t have overly impressive TV ratings Wednesday night when the Nationals smashed the Astros 12-3.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the game got 11.78 million viewers in the early numbers on Fox. That’s only a touch more than what game one got, which was the lowest since 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington nationals (@nationals) on Oct 24, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

It’s almost laughable how bad these TV ratings are for the World Series. People must not really care at all about this series.

In part, I guess I understand that. The Nationals are running rough shot all over the Astros. It’s not even fair how much better Washington is than Houston. (RELATED: This Houston Astros Hype Video Will Pump You Up For Game 1 Of The World Series)

It’s men playing against boys, and that’s been crystal clear through two games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington nationals (@nationals) on Oct 23, 2019 at 9:34pm PDT

It’s just such a bad look for the MLB. There are random NFL games just crushing the World Series in ratings. How is that even possible?

Do people really care that little about baseball these days that a week 6 “Monday Night Football” game between the Packers and Lions blows the World Series out of the water?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington nationals (@nationals) on Oct 23, 2019 at 9:09pm PDT

I’m not sure why the numbers are so unimpressive, but here we are. Maybe they’d be better if the Astros were actually competent instead of a doormat for the Nationals, then more people would care.

Unfortunately for the casual fans, that’s clearly not the case! Go, Nats, go!