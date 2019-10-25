Baker Mayfield Complains About Being Fined For Criticizing Officials, Doesn’t Understand How Freedom Of Speech Works

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had some thoughts about free speech after being fined by the NFL.

The young NFL passer was fined after ripping the officials following a loss to the Seahawks. As we all know, nothing is ever Baker Mayfield’s fault. It’s always somebody else’s problem. Well, it also turns out the Oklahoma Heisman winner might not really understand the Bill of Rights.

Mayfield said the following Wednesday about getting fined $12,500 for criticizing officials, according to Cleveland.com:

Well, one, I wouldn’t say it’s complaining when it’s blatantly obvious. I’d say that’s just stating facts. Freedom of speech I thought, but that’s OK, I get fined for it. It’s the league, that’s what they do. They fine you for some ridiculous things. That’s just how it is. There’s a reason that everybody is talking about it. It’s not just me.

Yeah, I’ll go ahead and explain this to Baker. It’s something most young children understand, but it’s never a bad time for a civics lesson.

Freedom of speech has nothing to do with your employer. The First Amendment doesn’t save you from consequences from your employer when you speak. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It stops the government for punishing you. Last time I checked, it wasn’t the government that slapped Mayfield with a fine.

It as the NFL. Free speech has nothing to do with anything here. How does a guy who went to college not understand how the Bill of Rights and free speech work?

Now, you can argue the NFL violated the spirit of free speech for fining a guy for speaking his mind, but that is the league’s call.

As somebody who loves freedom more than probably all of you combined, I love invoking free speech and freedom in general as a defense for the things I say and do.

However, I can’t walk into work and start shooting off my mouth without potential consequences. President Donald Trump might not fire me, but the guy signing my checks might.

Baker should focus on learning how to not turnover the ball and a little lesson on what freedom of speech means. The Browns are awful, and the time to stop the bleeding is rapidly nearing an end.