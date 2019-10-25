Brit Hume: Former Speaker Boehner Says GOP Did Not Change Impeachment Rules

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume on Thursday contradicted his fellow network commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano for saying the Republicans have no one to blame but themselves for the current impeachment rules.

Napolitano told “Fox & Friends” that if the GOP doesn’t like the impeachment process, it’s one that they invented.

Napolitano suggested that Republicans must “follow the rules … When were the rules written last? In January of 2015. And who signed them? John Boehner. And who enacted them? A Republican majority.”

This is a must watch: Andrew Napolitano of Fox News just called out Republicans who Stormed the Capitol “When were the rules written last? In January of 2015. And who signed them? John Boehner. And who enacted them? A Republican majority.”pic.twitter.com/9bPTDaAEH4 — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) October 24, 2019

But former Republican House Speaker John Boehner told Hume otherwise. “Unclear what my friend Andrew is talking about here, but Boehner just told me the only change he made to house rules was one allowing committee chairman/women to issue subpoenas on their authorty alone, without committee votes. No changes made, he said, to rules on impeachment,” Hume tweeted. (RELATED: In Blistering Letter, White House Tells Democrats There Will Be No Cooperation With ‘Illegitimate’ Impeachment Process)

Unclear what my friend Andrew is talking about here, but Boehner just told me the only change he made to house rules was one allowing committee chairmen/women to issue subpoenas on their authorty alone, without committee votes. No changes made, he said, to rules on impeachment. https://t.co/8KXheLfFHv — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 24, 2019

Boehner responded on Twitter, “Correct.”

Republicans have been extremely critical of the impeachment inquiry because they claim it is being conducted behind closed doors in virtual secrecy. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has introduced a resolution in the Senate that calls the impeachment process “illegitimate” and insists the Senate dismiss it if impeachment papers reach that legislative body.

“We cannot allow future presidents and this president to be impeached based on an inquiry in the House that’s never been voted upon that does not allow the president to confront the witness against him, to call witnesses on his behalf and cross-examine people who are accusing him of misdeeds,” Graham told Sean Hannity on Wednesday. (RELATED: Speaker Nancy Pelosi Compares Impeachment To American Revolution)

In an act of protest, House Republicans stormed a private impeachment meeting on Wednesday where representatives had been questioning a Defense Department official.