Watch The Preview For The ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘All Along the Watchtower: Part 1’

The preview is out for the new “SEAL Team” episode, and it looks great.

Official plot details aren’t out for “All Along the Watchtower: Part 1,” but it seems like the fifth episode of the new season will be about an embassy under attack. (REVIEW: Bravo Sees Major Changes In ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘The Strength Of The Wolf)

It looks like Bravo will be sent in to rescue people at the embassy or hold off an attack in a Middle Eastern country.

Give it a watch below.

Episode 4 had a nice boat assault scene, but we didn’t get a ton of action. Judging from the preview we all just watched, I think we’re going to have a hell of a lot of action in “All Along the Watchtower: Part 1.”

Season three of the CBS hit military show has really just further proven it’s the best military show on air right now.

It’s got the perfect combination of action, drama, and suspense and it does a great job of showing what happens in these brave warriors’ lives when the guns stop firing.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to watch the fifth episode of season three. It should be a great one!