‘Come For Me, PETA, Really’: Meghan McCain Is Not Impressed That PETA Attacked Whoopi Goldberg

Meghan McCain laid down a direct challenge Friday to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). “Come for me, PETA, really,” she said.

McCain fired back at the animal-rights organization over criticism of Whoopi Goldberg, her cohost on ABC’s “The View,” who had previously earned their ire by saying that she wouldn’t eat a vegetable patty.

WATCH:

The segment began with a lost pet search from North Carolina — a missing cat named Whoopi Goldberg — and went sideways when cohost Sunny Hostin reminded Goldberg that she had at least one more animal namesake.

“There’s a chicken named after you. At my house,” Hostin said.

“This is probably going to start as much trouble as me not eating that vegetable patty that you had. I might eat Whoopi Goldberg if I meet her,” Goldberg smiled.

“No,” Hostin objected. “She’s your namesake. So pretty.”

“Here’s the thing,” Goldberg continued, “We’re at the table, and we say stuff, and y’all just have to not get so hot and heavy about it. You get crazed because I’m not going to eat that vegetable patty. People lost their minds.”

“Do you know what my favorite part about that is that PETA came after you?” Meghan McCain laughed. (RELATED: ‘You Feckless Unpatriotic Cowards!’: Meghan McCain Unloads On White House For Abandoning Kurds)

“PETA. I’m sorry. You should come to my house. It is filled with nothing but taxidermy. I don’t care. Come for me, PETA, really. The idea that you are the problematic PETA person at the table was very confusing to me,” she added.

Goldberg concluded by saying that people should just be left alone to eat what they wanted to eat. “People should have their right to eat what they want to eat. In your body, you should have the right to put it in your body. I tell people, if you want to eat your couch, eat your couch. I’m not going to be mad at you,” she said.