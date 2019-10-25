Dan Crenshaw Corrects Media Over Impeachment Criticism

Media pundits criticized Republicans after a group in the House stormed a closed-door impeachment interview Wednesday, with MSNBC host Donny Deutch referring to the group as “boring, nerdy-looking white guys.”

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw set the outlets straight, pulling out a congressional “House Rules and Manual” book. He explained why House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was wrong about the decision to prevent outside members of congress from viewing impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump.

“Such records shall be the property of the House, and each Member,” Crenshaw read in a video. The lawmaker joined other Republicans to storm the closed-door meeting, causing an indefinite delay in proceedings. (RELATED: ‘Rules Only Matter When They Work In Your Favor’: Chris Cuomo Slams Republicans For Storming Closed-Door Meeting)

Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH below for our latest hits:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.