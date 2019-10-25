Hillary Clinton goes all Old Testament at Elijah Cummings’ funeral

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton likened former Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings to the Old Testament prophet Elijah during the late congressman’s Friday funeral service in Baltimore.

Clinton noted that it “is no coincidence” that Cummings and the prophet’s name means “the lord is my God,” in Hebrew.

He “used the power and the wisdom that God gave him to uphold the moral law that all people are subject to because of all people are equal,” she continued.

“Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from Heaven, but he also prayed and worked for healing. He weathered storms and earthquakes but never lost his faith. Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.” (RELATED: President Trump Honors Elijah Cummings)

“He looked out for the vulnerable among us. He lifted up the next generation of leaders. He even worked a few miracles,” Clinton added. “He kept reminding us, life is no dress rehearsal. The American people want to live their lives without fear of their leaders, and as leaders, we have a responsibility to keep the promises made when running for office to make the lives of Americans better.”

Cummings, who passed away last week at the age of 68, served as the representative for Maryland’s 7th district for the past 23 years and over that tenure was regarded as one of the most respected members of Congress. He also served as the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform since January 2019.

His body lay in repose in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, making him the first African American lawmaker to receive such an honor.