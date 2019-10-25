Felicity Huffman Released From Prison Before Serving Out Full 14-Day Sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from prison before completing the full two-week sentence behind bars.

Huffman, who was sentenced to 14 days in prison in early September, reported to prison Oct. 15, according to a report published Friday by The Hollywood Reporter. She was released after serving 11 days in federal prison in Northern California.

After pleading guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May, Huffman was convicted of paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores inflated. The “Desperate Housewives” actress was sentenced to 14 days in prison with one year of probation and will be required to pay a $30,000 fine plus complete 250 hours of community service. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Spotted In Prison Uniform For First Time Since Sentencing)

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation,” Huffman said at the time of her sentencing. “I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

Actress Lori Loughlin was also charged in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty to their charges and will go to trial.

Loughlin and her family are reportedly “scared to death” over her sentencing after an additional charge against her was recently added.