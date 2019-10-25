Gayle King On A Potential Matt Lauer Interview: ‘I Would Have Lots Of Questions’

CBS anchor Gayle King responded to the idea of interviewing disgraced news anchor Matt Lauer.

King was asked about potentially doing an interview with Lauer — who was fired from NBC News over sexual misconduct claims — on the red carpet for Paley Center for Media’s “An Evening With ‘CBS This Morning,'” according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

“I would have lots of questions for Matt Lauer,” King said. The journalist did not expand on the type of questions she would want to ask him.

Lauer was accused of anally raping a “Today” show staffer in a hotel room during coverage of the Sochi Olympics back in 2014. (RELATED: REPORT: Matt Lauer Accused Of Raping Former NBC Staffer, Ronan Farrow Book Tells All)

King made news March 6 for her explosive interview with R. Kelly, who has been indicted multiple times on sexual abuse charges.

“I was never afraid, I never thought R. Kelly was going to hurt me,” King told Entertainment Tonight at the time of the interview. “I knew he was upset with me. I knew he didn’t like some of the questions, but I never thought he was going to physically attack me. I was only concerned because he was so amped up and very angry that he might accidentally hit me, so I did worry about that.”