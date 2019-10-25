Women Who Confronted Harvey Weinstein At Artist Event Asked To ‘Shut Up’ And Leave

Disgraced entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein was confronted by at least three women Wednesday night.

Weinstein, who has been accused of rape and sexual misconduct, attended an event put on by Actor’s Hour at a New York City bar where three women confronted him, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. Witnesses at the event claimed the women were heckled by others at the show and asked to leave.

The women who confronted Weinstein included comedians Kelly Bachman, Amber Rollo and actress Zoe Stuckless. When Weinstein was recognized in the audience, the women “couldn’t sit there and let him laugh.” So, they spoke up.

“I was shocked to see him out, but not because I thought he would have shame, he is a sociopath and clearly has no shame. I’m shocked because he was invited to an event put on by and for artists,” Rollo tweeted Thursday following the events of the night. (RELATED: Comedian Caught On Camera Ripping Into Harvey Weinstein At Manhattan Event)

“Not only was he invited he was supported,” she added. “My friend and bad ass comedian @bellykachman was performing on the show and when she went after ‘Freddy Krueger’ SHE was booed and told to shut up.”

“Let me explain that one more time, an event that was supposed to support actors and artists invited a serial rapist who has ruined at least 87 actors lives and supported that monster over an actor in the room,” Rollo continued. “They supported HIM over all the actors in the room.”

A representative for Weinstein released the following statement to THR: