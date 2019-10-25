Kanye West Releases ‘Jesus Is King’ Album

The wait is finally over.

Legendary rapper Kanye West finally released his “Jesus Is King” album Friday after months of anticipation and several delays. The most recent delay occurred Thursday night and had fans wondering if the album would ever be released. But, now it’s here, and I have a feeling it will live up to the hype.

LISTEN:

Just from listening for a few moments, this all sounds great. I can’t wait to sit down and listen to the entire album. (RELATED: Kanye West Is Getting Religion, While Taylor Swift Is Getting Swoke)

West has spoken at length recently about his Christian faith, and now will make it the center of his life and career, starting with this album. (RELATED: How Elvis And Kanye’s White House Visit Influenced Pop Culture)

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday @kimkardashian ???? #kanyewest #39 A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyew.est) on Oct 21, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

What do you think about the latest chapter of Kanye’s career?

