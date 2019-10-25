Lou Dobbs Brushes Off MSNBC’s Chris Matthews On Air After ‘North Korean State TV’ Slam

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews and author Ron Reagan mocked Lou Dobbs on Friday night’s edition of “Hardball,” comparing the Fox Business host’s coverage of President Donald Trump to something “you would expect to hear on North Korean state TV.”

WATCH:

“If you want to know what coverage makes Trump feel beautiful and powerful, just look at his Twitter page,” Matthews said before showing the president’s Friday morning tweet of a quote from Dobbs. “Dobbs has been a vocal defender of the president with comments much more like you would expect to hear on North Korean state TV.”

“Donald J. Trump is an absolutely historic President already, in less than 3 years in office. His record is there for everyone to look at & to examine and compare. This is an illegitimate effort to overthrow a President, not a formal Impeachment inquiry.” @LouDobbs Thank you Lou — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

Reagan chimed in after Matthews played a montage of Dobbs quotes over several shows, calling Dobbs “the most ridiculous figure on Fox.”

For his part, Dobbs took it all in stride, responding with a laugh at the end of his own Fox Business show.

WATCH:

“As we wrap up, I wanted to share, another network decided to take a shot at me, comparing my coverage of President Trump to North Korean state TV,” Dobbs said before playing the MSNBC clip. (RELATED: Lou Dobbs Rips ‘Treacherous Fool’ Romney: ‘I Can’t Believe The People Of Utah Elected This Creep’)

“Aw, look at those fellas,” he said, smiling. “Aren’t they cute? You know, there is another saying those folks ought to understand. I understand that every dog has his fleas, and that tells you who those folks are.”