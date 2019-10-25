Meghan Markle Stuns In Gorgeous Red Leather Skirt And Top Combo At Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she stepped out in a bright red leather skirt and top combo for an event at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Sussex looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve wine-colored top that she paired with a leather skirt as she joined Prince Harry for a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and One Young World in Britain.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up into a bun and matching red high heels.

To say she looked fabulous would be a serious understatement.

“The roundtable, attended by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today, was organi[z]ed by @queenscomtrust and @OneYoungWorld, both charities support and connect young leaders to bring about change,” a tweet from the royal household read.

The former “Suits” actress always looks terrific no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a pretty purple dress for a summit in London.