Meghan Markle Stuns In Gorgeous Red Leather Skirt And Top Combo At Windsor Castle

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain October 25, 2019. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Meghan Markle definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she stepped out in a bright red leather skirt and top combo for an event at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Sussex looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve wine-colored top that she paired with a leather skirt as she joined Prince Harry for a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World in Britain. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up into a bun and matching red high heels.(RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked fabulous would be a serious understatement.(RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“The roundtable, attended by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today, was organi[z]ed by @queenscomtrust and @OneYoungWorld, both charities support and connect young leaders to bring about change,” a tweet from the royal household read.

The former “Suits” actress always looks terrific no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a pretty purple dress for a summit in London.

Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

