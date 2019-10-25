New ‘Purge’ Movie Is Being Made, Casts Ana De La Reguera In Leading Role

Another “Purge” movie is on the way, and it already has its lead actress.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday afternoon, Ana de la Reguera has been cast as the lead role in the latest installment in the insanely popular horror series.

The same report indicated that plot details aren’t known at this time, but that the film will take place “out of its usual metropolitan setting while still dealing with class and race issues in the way the previous films have.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

This is good news for fans of the horror genre. The first two “Purge” films were absolutely amazing. They were done on small budgets, fans loved them and that resulted in tons of money pouring in at the box office.

The next two films weren’t nearly as good. They got way too political and over-the-top. The first two films had some of those themes, but they were still just horror movies at their core.

That’s what the people want, and that’s what Blumhouse should stick to.

As for Reguera, I don’t know much about her at all. I’d never even heard of her before this report from THR. However, I hopped over to her Instagram, and it’s not too bad.

With her in the lead, the film should be just fine if it focuses on the horror aspects and doesn’t choke us to death with political messages.

There’s no reason for this to get complicated. Keep it simple, and the fans will show up with their money.