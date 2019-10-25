Nick Jonas Appears To Be Groped By Fan, Caught On Camera

Musician Nick Jonas was seemingly groped by a fan during a concert performance in Los Angeles earlier this week.

A fan was captured on video grabbing at Jonas’ legs and crotch area during a performance on Oct. 21, according to a report published Friday by Page Six. Security can be seen attempting to stop the fan from touching the “Jealous” singer, but it doesn’t seem like he had any luck.

WTF???????? this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS — Nick Jonas FAN ???????? (@NickJDaily) October 22, 2019

At the end of the video, Jonas seems to turn around and say something to the fan.

Fans on Twitter were just as appalled by it as I was.

“To the girl(s) who keeps touching the boys : you need to give the boys respect don’t make them feel uncomfortable,” a user tweeted. (RELATED: Nick Jonas Set To Replace Gwen Stefani On Season 18 Of ‘The Voice’)

“How did the people around her continue to let that happen?! If I’m next to her, whether I know her not, I’m slapping that hand away so fast. It’s not funny or cute, it’s rude and disgusting,” another added.

“This is honestly so hard to watch,” another stated. “Can they not get it through their heads that Nick is clearly uncomfortable as he turns back to look at them and tried to swat their hand away? Ugh, this is not how you should treat them. They’re people just like us who don’t need to feel violated.”