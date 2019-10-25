Nick Saban Goes On Epic Rant After Being Asked Question About Playing Taulia Tagovailoa Against Arkansas

Nick Saban recently had an incredible rant after a simple question about Alabama’s quarterback situation.

The six-time national championship winning coach was asked if he’d be playing Taulia Tagovailoa against Arkansas to “expedite his progression” with Tua out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, that didn’t make the legendary coach happy at all. Saban didn’t even hesitate before unloading, and said the following in part:

We’re not assuming it’s going to be an easy game, and we’re not assuming we’ll have the opportunity to just play anybody who wants to play to expedite anything, except winning the game. So, we’re going to play everybody who can expedite winning the game!

You can watch his full comments below.

Nick Saban is always passionate about winning the game pic.twitter.com/hirBDbUKe7 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 24, 2019

This right here is why Nick Saban is the greatest coach to ever do it at the college level. Playing backups against an SEC opponent for the hell of it?

Are you kidding me? This is big boy football we’re talking about. This is Alabama vs. the Razorbacks. In what fantasyland do reporters think there’s a guaranteed of garbage time for anybody to “expedite” their progression?

The passion and fire in Saban’s response is why he’s so damn good. The man just doesn’t tolerate low expectations.

Will Alabama roll the Razorbacks? Probably. I’d be shocked if they didn’t, but Tua being on the bench with an ankle injury won’t make things any easier.

Unless Mac Jones plays terribly, I highly doubt Saban throws in a true freshman.

Shout out to Saban for providing us with another amazing rant. When he gets fired up, it’s always a great time.

You can watch Alabama play Arkansas at 7:00 EST on ESPN. Something tells me Saban will be fired up and ready to roll.