PREVIEW: Wisconsin Vs. Ohio State Is Going To Be An Absolute Brawl

The game between Wisconsin and Ohio State is fixing to be an absolute classic this Saturday.

This is the game the whole world of college football is talking about. This is the kind of game that defines a program. This is the kind of game that decides who plays for the national title.

This is the game people will talk about for years to come in smoke-filled bars and alcohol-filled dens in the mansions of mega-sports fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers vs. the Buckeyes is as good as it gets when it comes to B1G football.

The Badgers are coming off a loss to Illinois. We got embarrassed and humiliated. That’s just the fact of the matter.

There’s nothing on God’s green planet that will ever change the fact we loss to Illinois. That’s not how sports work. Once that clock hits zero, we’re stuck with the results.

All we can do is move on, and the loss to the Fighting Illini stopped mattering the moment the game ended. It all became about Ohio State the moment the clock hit zero in Champaign.

Everything we want is right in front of us right now. The barrier? The Ohio State Buckeyes, and you can bet the house Ryan Day, Justin Fields and company will do everything they can do stop us from rolling into the playoff.

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an unmovable object? We’re about to find out because our defense doesn’t break and the OSU offense doesn’t stop.

The eyes of the college football world are upon Wisconsin as we visit Columbus. We now carry the weight of the world on our shoulders.

Will we be the team to slay the mighty dragon that is OSU? I like our chances, but I know it won’t be easy. We’re going to have to go punch for punch with the best offense college football has seen in a long time.

Punch for punch, gentlemen!

Here’s the key to remember for the game. OSU’s offense is going to make some plays. That’s reality. There are going to be some plays where our defense does everything right, and Justin Fields just makes a great play. He’s that good.

Once he makes a play, we just have to keep chugging. Take the punch and keep fighting. OSU thinks they’re going to roll us.

They don’t think the Badgers deserve to be on the same field as them. We’ll prove them wrong Saturday at noon EST as the whole country watches on Fox.

Prepare for war, my friends. It’s going to get ugly, but I will lead us into battle if it’s the last thing I do.