Rachel Maddow To Moderate Another Democratic Debate

MSNBC television host Rachel Maddow will moderate her second Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle on November 20, the network announced Wednesday.

It will be MSNBC’s second Democratic debate of the cycle and the second debate featuring the network’s top-rated opinion show host. Maddow also served as one of the moderators in June for the first Democratic debate in Miami. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow Falls To Fifth In July Ratings, As Hannity, Carlson Dominate Cable News)

The inclusion of Maddow in MSNBC’s debate coverage has drawn criticism from viewers who question the host’s ability to be impartial. (RELATED: Maddow’s TV Ratings Fall Again As Hannity, Carlson Remain On Top)

Maddow spent two years supporting the theory that the campaign of President Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government to alter the results of the 2016 election. Maddow even broke into tears on air after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In addition to Maddow, next month’s debate will also be moderated by MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, and Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker.