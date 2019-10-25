SEC Week 9 Preview And Predictions: Unanswered Questions

The theme of the week for football programs across the SEC is simple.

While the league is filled with good teams, all of them have question marks as we move past the halfway point of the season. Alabama has injury problems at quarterback. LSU’s defense is subpar. Auburn has struggled in the passing game. Thankfully, many of these questions will be resolved Saturday.

So without further ado, here are the best games from the best conference for week nine of the college football season. (RELATED: SEC Week 8 Preview And Predictions: Trap Game Sunday)

South Carolina vs. Tennessee: This could be a must win for both team's bowl hopes, especially Tennessee's. The Vols would have to win out if they don't win Sunday, and the Gamecocks still have to play Clemson. Promising Gamecock freshman quarterback Tyler Hilinski didn't look healthy in their loss to Florida Saturday, but Tennessee's quarterback situation is even more dire. Additionally, Will Muschamp is undefeated in his career for Tennessee. I think South Carolina wins a close one and the natives become even more restless in Knoxville.

Prediction: South Carolina 20 Tennessee 17

Arkansas vs. Alabama: No matter how the game goes, a remarkable streak is set to come to an end for the Crimson Tide. For the first time since 2004, Alabama will be forced to start a backup quarterback. Out goes Heisman front-runner Tua Tagovailoa and in comes sophomore quarterback Mac Jones, who will make his first career start against the SEC’s worst team. The Hogs haven’t won an SEC game in nearly two years, and no matter how beat up Alabama is, they won’t break that streak Saturday. The most intriguing aspect of the game will be how Jones performs and if he proves worthy of leading the most talented offense in the country should Tua miss another game. I expect Jones to have a productive game following a week of practice and Alabama to roll to an easy win heading into a much-needed bye week.

Prediction: Alabama 38 Arkansas 10

Auburn vs. LSU: The battle of the Tigers is always one of the biggest games of the year and 2019 is no exception. Auburn enters the game needing a win to stay alive in the SEC West and college football playoff race, while LSU is trying to stay undefeated ahead of their showdown in Tuscaloosa. This game also provides another opportunity for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to shore up his Heisman credentials against one of the nation's the top defenses. LSU is favored, but they can't be looking ahead to the Alabama game. Auburn good enough to win and could do so if LSU isn't on their A-game. My guess is that Coach O will have his Tigers ready to play, and LSU will be able to put the game away late in the fourth quarter as the game of the year looms Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa.

Prediction: LSU 31 Auburn 20