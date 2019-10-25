UConn Releases Part Of 2020 Football Schedule After Becoming An Independent

UConn’s 2020 football schedule isn’t shaping up to be too bad.

The Huskies left the AAC and all their sports outside of football are headed to the Big East. The football program decided to go independent, which left people wondering what type of games they could get. It turns out, they haven’t had an issue so far. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballTalk on Thursday, the Huskies have games scheduled against UMass, Illinois, Indiana, Ole Miss, Liberty, San Jose State, Army, Maine and Virginia.

The team will still have to find three more opponents for next season.

All things considered, that’s a very solid nine games, especially for an independent team. They’ve got four Power Five opponents, a game against a very good Army team and San Jose State. That’s not a bad schedule at all for a team in UConn’s position.

If they can add another game against a Power Five opponent, a Group of Five team and a FCS opponent in the remaining three games, then that’ll be a very good lineup for 2020. They’d be playing two FCS opponents and five Power Five teams.

They might actually get some wins in that scenario.

Given how nobody knew if anybody would want to play UConn when they went independent, I think it’s safe to say it has worked out okay for the Huskies.

Will they stay independent for the long haul? We’ll have to see, but there’s no doubt their schedule turned out to be much better than anticipated.