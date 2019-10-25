White House Tells Agencies To Cancel New York Times, Washington Post Subscriptions

The White House instructed government agencies to cancel their New York Times and Washington Post subscriptions, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed Thursday evening.

President Donald Trump has been critical of both news organizations for portraying him in an unfair light.

“You know, they don’t even bother to try to print facts anymore,” Grisham said during the appearance on Fox News’ “Trish Regan Primetime.” “Half the time, if you look in their correction section, that takes up half a page.”

“We have tried to work with those outlets. We really have. There was a point when I have gone through point by point with people to say, even on the record, this is wrong, this is wrong, this is wrong. They choose to go with anonymous sources,” she added.

Grisham also said in a Thursday email that not renewing these subscriptions will save “hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

.@PressSec tells me that not renewing subscriptions to these papers is a real plan in the WH. https://t.co/Em7b8Qgtgj — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) October 22, 2019

Bloomberg senior White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs said the cancellation for hard copies of NYT and WaPo began Tuesday.

“Last day for hard copy delivery to the Trump White House of New York Times and Washington Post was Tuesday, ending — for now — what was likely long historic streak,” Jacobs wrote.

Last day for hard copy delivery to the Trump White House of New York Times and Washington Post was Tuesday, ending—for now—what was likely long historic streak. “Washington Post also, but The New York Times even more so treats me unbelievably terribly,” Trump on Fox Monday. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 24, 2019

The cancellation came after Trump announced the possibility during a Monday appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.” (RELATED: New York Times Stock Falls 20% After Weak Earnings Projection)

“We don’t even want [the Times] in the White House anymore,” the president said. “We’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post. They’re fake.”

The president has nicknamed both newspapers, dubbing NYT the “Failing New York Times” and WaPo the “Amazon Washington Post” in reference to owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The president has accused WaPo of “nothing more than an expensive (the paper loses a fortune) lobbyist for Amazon.” He has also accused NYT of treason for reporting that the U.S. was increasing its cyber attacks against Russia.

