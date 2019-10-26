Watch The Preview For ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Episode ‘The Lady In White’

The latest “American Horror Story: 1984” episode looks like it’s going to be great.

The plot of “The Lady in White,” according to FX’s YouTube description, is, “A hidden chapter of Camp Redwood is revealed. The survivors help a stranded hitchhiker.”

In the short promo for the episode, we can see Brooke back at Camp Redwood and Mr. Jingles is back too. For those of you who read my review, you’d know that’s exactly what I predicted. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Throws Fans Major Twist In 100th Episode Of The Series)

Give the preview a watch below.

It looks like the reckoning that I’ve been predicting is about to go down Wednesday night on FX. Now, to be totally clear, I don’t exactly know who is going to side with who.

It looks like the ghosts are against Mr. Jingles, but he asks them to free him. I’m guessing they might agree given the issues with the Night Stalker.

What will Brooke do? I don’t know, but she seems to be setting herself up to be the hero. After coming back to life after the execution, I’m guessing she’s got a little revenge on her mind.

I’m also guessing the lady in white could be her, but that’s something we’re going to have to wait to find out.

No matter what goes down, “AHS: 1984” has been incredible through the first six episodes. I’m confident episode seven won’t let us down with “The Lady in White.”

Tune in Wednesday night on FX to watch it unfold!