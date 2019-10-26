Astros Win Game 3, Defeat Nationals 4-1

The Houston Astros defeated the Washington Nationals 4-1 Friday night, pulling out a victory in what was a must-win game.

The Nationals shocked the sports world by taking the first two games over the heavily favored Astros in Houston, but the Astros proved Friday night that they’re not going away quietly. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Game One, Defeat Houston Astros 5-4 In World Series)

The Astros scored a single run in the second, third, fifth, and six innings and were able to get back in the series with clutch pitching, something they did not receive in the first two games of the series. (RELATED: World Series Game 2 Only Gets 11.78 Million Viewers As The Nationals Smash The Astros)

Game three was the first World Series game in the nation’s capital in 86 years, but the Nationals could not send the D.C. faithful home happy as the team simply could not take advantage of their opportunities, particularly with runners on base.

And that wraps up tonight’s episode of #WorldSeries baseball. We’ll leave you with Ryan Zimmerman taking a second after watching his life flash before his eyes. Goodnight, kids. pic.twitter.com/bW3dOSBEOc — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 26, 2019

However, the Nationals will still have an opportunity to clinch the World Series at home as the next two games will take place in D.C. The Nationals are still in a great position to do just that up 2-1 in the series, but Friday night was a wake-up call for fans who thought the series was all but over after game two.