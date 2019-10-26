Maher Tells Clintons To ‘Go Away’ And Avoid The 2020 Democratic Convention

Comedian Bill Maher said Friday it would be best for Bill and Hillary Clinton to just “go away” and steer clear of the 2020 Democratic National Convention scheduled for next summer in Milwaukee, Wisc.

“It seems like every few months, Hillary Clinton bubbles up again,” Maher said to the audience. “And people are like, ‘Oh, she’s thinking about running.’ Or she says something crazy.”

“The Clintons — they’ve got to go away,”Maher said.

“I’m saying this a year out,” he continued. “They can’t be at the convention. Maybe on the video, waving or something, but I’m serious.” (RELATED: Bill Maher; Social Justice Warriors A ‘Cancer On Progressivism)

Maher then noted that Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash referred to Hillary as a “Donald Trump asset” after the former secretary of state’s social media tussle with Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

“She is!” Maher concurred. “And Bill is damaged goods. And I just thinking they’ve got to go away. We can’t be associating them with the Democratic Party.”

That remark about Bill Clinton prompted MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch to suggest that the former president’s prestige might rise “when time goes by” just as the public’s memory of former President George W. Bush is increasingly positive.

Maher suggested the opposite is true for Clinton, who left office with a high approval rating but has since fallen into disrepute over lingering allegations of sexual misconduct.

“But [Clinton’s] got worse!” Maher said. “We forgave him and then we unforgave him!”

Hillary Clinton has been provocative on social media and elsewhere lately. She outraged Gabbard when the former first lady suggested in a podcast that the congresswoman was “a favorite of the Russians” and was being “groomed” as a third party candidate. Gabbard responded by calling Clinton “the queen of the warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party …” (RELATED: ‘I Stand Against Everything She Represents”: Tulsi Gabbard Deconstructs Hillary Clinton In ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Interview)

Hillary has also been musing about running again and continues to insist that she really won the 2016 presidential election. “It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” Clinton has said, referring to President Donald Trump. “But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my e-mails. We all know that. So he’s either lying or delusional or both … so maybe there does need to be a rematch. Obviously I can beat him again.”