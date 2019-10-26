‘Silicon Valley’ Returns Sunday Night On HBO At 10 EST

“Silicon Valley” returns for the sixth and final season on HBO on Sunday night.

As you all know, I’m a huge junkie for the hit tech comedy show. I think it’s one of the best shows that’s ever been made. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Even after T.J. Miller exited the show, the quality didn’t drop off at all. Season five was incredibly strong, and it set us up for an outstanding final run with Richard, Dinesh, Jared and Gilfoyle.

Sunday night will almost be a bittersweet moment. We’ve had five amazing seasons, and I have no doubt season six will be incredible but you just hate to see a show like “Silicon Valley” end.

We’re talking about one of HBO’s greatest success stories. Much like “Eastbound & Down,” I loved the journey but you just hate to see it end.

That’s where we’re at with season six starting Sunday night.

A show about some tech bros starting a compression company captivated the nation thanks to the witty writing, the quirky characters and the energy of the storylines.

I’m not sure we’ll ever see anything like “Silicon Valley” again for a long time. It humanized the tech geniuses in a hilarious way that I don’t think most people truly appreciate.

Tune in Sunday night at 10 p.m. EST to watch the beginning of the end of “Silicon Valley.” It’s been a hell of a ride and I can’t wait to see where it finishes.