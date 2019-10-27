I Should Be Applauded For The Way I Handled Wisconsin Losing To Ohio State

My reaction to Wisconsin losing to Ohio State Saturday should be applauded by football fans everywhere.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State blows out Wisconsin. I’m embarrassed for my Badgers. Absolutely humiliating. pic.twitter.com/No5b72L0FN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2019

As you all know, the Badgers got absolutely obliterated yesterday by the Buckeyes. We got rocked for pretty much the entire second half. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was an embarrassing 38-7 loss, and there aren’t any excuses. Did I run and hide? Did I try to not address what had just happened?

No, I stood tall and took all the criticism.

My bravery didn’t go unnoticed and many people were, rightfully, giving me credit for refusing to run away from the slaughter.

As a born and bred Buckeye, major respect to y’all. Honestly, Wisconsin was the only team on our schedule that made me legit nervous. Your defense had me worried in that first quarter. — Amber Dawn (@HollaBlackGirl) October 26, 2019

Credit to u…u openly root hard for Wisconsin but own it when they get dominated…gotta respect that — Tim (@timgrigsby) October 26, 2019

Very classy, hats off to you. Good luck the rest of the way. O – H — BuckeyeFan614 (@J_Hint) October 26, 2019

Sorry, Dave- I know you love your badgers. — Joeyboy (@Joeyboy25526204) October 26, 2019

Look, I’m not even going to try to spin this to any of you. I’ve taken several hours to reflect on what happened yesterday.

We played a better team, showed up unprepared for what was about to happen and got smashed by what is probably the best football program in America.

You can’t hide when you lose. You have to own it like a man.

Does the fact I look the world of college football right in the eyes and refused to yield an inch of responsibility make me a hero and role model?

I don’t know. The history books will have to decide that. All I know is that I deserve to be applauded for standing tall and taking responsibility when most people would have hidden in a cave.

Props to me. I look forward to every other college football fan showing my same level of bravery when their teams lose by 31 points on national TV.