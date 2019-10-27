Demian Maia Defeats Ben Askren At UFC Singapore

Demian Maia rocked Ben Askren Saturday at UFC Singapore.

Coming into the fight, it was viewed as a shot at redemption for Askren after getting annihilated by Jose Masvidal in his previous fight.

However, that's not how it worked out at all. Maia got the major win by defeating Askren in the third round of the fight.

Watch how it all unfolded below.

Wow! Demian Maia puts Ben Askren to sleep with another submission finish.#UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/hXa0EYwpKs — WhatsUpMMA (@WhatsUp_MMA) October 26, 2019

Well, this isn’t good at all for Askren’s career. It looked like he was going to shoot up the UFC rankings.

He took a brutal loss to Masvidal and has now lost a fight that was supposed to be his bounce back opportunity.

I really don’t know where it goes from here for Askren. He had all the hype in the world, and has now suffered back-to-back losses.

He loses again, and it could be all over for him.

It’s a damn shame that Askren has now lost two fights in a row. He’s one of the most entertaining guys in the sport, but it’s been one hell of a rough run for him.

We’ll see where it goes from here, but he desperately needs a win.